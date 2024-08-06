Paris Olympics | Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin final with personal best of 89.34m

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra has qualified for Olympic men's javelin throw finals with season's best effort of 89.34m in his first attempt.



Chopra kicked off his title defence with a massive throw in the qualification round of the men's javelin event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. Leading Group B in the qualification phase, Chopra achieved his personal best with a throw of 89.34m in his first attempt.



The reigning Olympic and world champion touched down in Paris with a season-best throw of 88.36m at the Doha Diamond League. Neeraj unlocked the national record with his sensational throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League back in 2022. The javelin superstar has fired his spear below the 85m mark twice since striking gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics.



The other Indian in fray, Kishore Jena, is unlikely to make the 12-man final after managing a best throw of 80.73m.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m.

