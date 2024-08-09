Paris Olympics | Who is Harish Salve, who is going to contest Vinesh Phogat's case?

Harish Salve, one of India’s top lawyers, will represent wrestler Vinesh Phogat in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to being overweight before the 50-kg wrestling final.

Salve, a former Solicitor General of India and Kind’s Counsel, confirmed that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has engaged him to fight Phogat’s case.

Widely respected for his expertise in constitutional, commercial and arbitration law, Salve was the solicitor general from 1999 to 2002. He has represented the Indian government and Indian Inc. in high-profile legal battles.

The Phogat issue

Phogat, a top contender in the 50-kg wrestling category, was disqualified after it was found that her weight exceeded by 100 grams.

A heart-broken Phogat then announced her retirement from wrestling but made two appeals to the CAS – to allow her to appear for the final bout and a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.

The CAS, an international body set up in 1984 to settle disputes in sport through arbitration, rejected the first appeal but accepted the second. This is where Salve, the legal eagle, comes in.

Kulbhushan Jadhav case

One of Salve’s most recognised legal victories came in 2017 when the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan. The ICJ ruled that Jadhav must not be hanged until a final verdict in the case. Salve charged Re 1 from the Indian government as legal fees.

Salve also argued for Hindu religious groups to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying this was the birthplace of the Hindu God and that the site was hugely significant for Hindus both from a historical and religious view. The Supreme Court ruled in favour of Hindus.

High-profile cases

Salve represented Tata Sons in a legal battle in 2016 against Cyrus Mistry after the company axed him as its executive chairman. The Supreme Court upheld the Tata Sons’ decision after a high-stakes legal battle.

Salve defended Bollywood star Salman Khan in a hit-and-run case against him in 2015, leading to the Bombay High Court suspending an earlier Sessions Court decision. The High Court acquitted Khan of all charges.

Salve battled for Vodafone in a high-profile tax dispute and secured a landmark victory for the telecom company. The Supreme Court exempted it from paying huge tax arrears demanded by the government.



The noted lawyer also represented the Sahara Group in a 2012 dispute with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Distinguished career

Son of former Union minister NKP Salve, Harish Salve was born in Maharashtra and studied law in Nagpur University.

He was a senior advocate in the Delhi High Court in 1992 before being appointed as the Solicitor General in 1999. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2015.

In January 2023, he was appointed as the Queen's Counsel for the courts of Wales and England.