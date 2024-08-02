The Federal
Manu Bhaker, Paris Olympics 2024
Indian shooter Manu Bhaker poses with her two bronze medals that she won at the Paris Olympics 2024 in Chateauroux, France, July 30. Bhaker won bronze in women's 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (with Sarabjot Singh) events. PTI

Paris Olympics: Every Indian medallist to get MG Windsor car from Sajjan Jindal

The Chairman and MD of JSW Group said “Our best deserve the best”

2 Aug 2024 1:31 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-08-02 13:36:36)

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal has announced that he will gift every Indian medallist at the Paris Olympics 2024 an MG Windsor car.

Jindal, who is the Chairman and MD of JSW Group, made the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday (August 1). He stated that “our best deserve the best”.

“Delighted to announce that every Olympic medalist from Team India will be gifted an MG Windsor, a remarkable car from JSW MG India! Because our best deserve the best, for their dedication and success! (sic),” he posted on his X account.

Jindal’s social media post came after Morris Garages India introduced its MG Windsor CUV on X.

As of August 2, India has won three medals (bronze) at the Paris Olympics. All three medals have come from shooting with Manu Bhaker winning two including individual and team events.

Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale are India’s medal winners so far.

2024 Paris Olympics
