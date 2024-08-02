Paris Olympics: Every Indian medallist to get MG Windsor car from Sajjan Jindal

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal has announced that he will gift every Indian medallist at the Paris Olympics 2024 an MG Windsor car.

Jindal, who is the Chairman and MD of JSW Group, made the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday (August 1). He stated that “our best deserve the best”.

“Delighted to announce that every Olympic medalist from Team India will be gifted an MG Windsor, a remarkable car from JSW MG India! Because our best deserve the best, for their dedication and success! (sic),” he posted on his X account.

Jindal’s social media post came after Morris Garages India introduced its MG Windsor CUV on X.

As of August 2, India has won three medals (bronze) at the Paris Olympics. All three medals have come from shooting with Manu Bhaker winning two including individual and team events.

Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale are India’s medal winners so far.