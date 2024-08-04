Paris Olympics hockey: India beat Great Britain to enter semifinals

India defeated Great Britain 4-2 in shoot-out to qualify for the semifinals of men's hockey in Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday (August 4). This is their second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Games.

The score was tied 1-1 after regulation.

India played with 10 men for more than 40 minutes.

India were reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player.

Veteran custodian PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, stood like a rock in front of the Indian goal, making saves after saves.

Down by a man, it was India who took the lead through Harmanpreet Singh in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Great Britain drew level through Lee Morton from a field effort in the 27th minute.

Once Rohidas, a key defender and India's first rusher was given the controversial marching order, Great Britain attacked in numbers, constantly trying to take advantage of the one-man lead.

(With agency inputs)