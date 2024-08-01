Paris Olympics: Bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale to get Rs 1 crore from Maharashtra govt

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced a prize of Rs 1 crore for shooter Swapnil Kusale, who won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kusale clinched the first ever Olympic bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking India's overall tally to three at the ongoing Paris Games.

Shinde also tod reporters he had spoken to Kusale's father and coach and had wished the ace shooter via a video call.

"The Maharashtra government is announcing a prize of Rs 1 crore for Kusale. He will be felicitated on his arrival from the Olympics," the CM said.

It is a matter of pride that Kusale, who belongs to Maharashtra's Kolhapur, has brought laurels to the country through his achievements in the world of sports, the CM had earlier said. PTI MR BNM

