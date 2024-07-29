The Federal
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Belgium's Julien Carraggi during their men's singles badminton group stage match at Port de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Monday, July 29, in Paris, France. AP/PTI

Paris Olympics badminton: Lakshya Sen beats Carraggi in straight games

29 July 2024 1:29 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-07-29 13:29:49)

Paris, Jul 29 (PTI) Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen shrugged off the cancellation of his opening match win and defeated Julien Carraggi of Belgium in straight games in the men's singles badminton competition of the Paris Olympics here on Monday.

The 22-year-old Sen, who is making his Olympic debut, beat Carraggi 21-19 21-14 in the Group L match.

Sen's victory over Kevin Cordon in the opening men's singles Group L match on Sunday was 'deleted' after his Guatemalan opponent pulled out of the Olympics due to a left elbow injury. PTI

