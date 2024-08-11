Paris Olympics 2024 final medal tally: USA tops, India at 71st position

India ended at 71st position with one silver and five bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 which concluded on Sunday (August 11).

The United States topped the medal tally with 126 medals including 40 gold, 44 silver, and 62 bronze, followed by China (91 medals) and Japan (45) at second and third positions respectively.

There was no change in the top three positions from the previous edition of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In Tokyo, the US won 113 medals (39 gold, 41 silver, 33 bronze) to be No. 1 in the medals tally.

China was second in Tokyo with 89 medals followed by Japan with 58.

India had its best-ever medal haul in Tokyo with seven medals (1 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze) and finished 48th in the table. But this time in Paris, India could not win any gold and slumped 23 places down compare to the previous Olympics.

Here are the top 10 countries in the medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024

Indian Medal Winners at Paris Olympics 2024

1. Neeraj Chopra: silver; men's javelin throw (athletics)

2. Men's Hockey team: bronze

3. Manu Bhaker: bronze; women's 10m air pistol (shooting)

4. Swapnil Kusale: bronze; men's 50m rifle 3 positions (shooting)

5. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh: bronze; 10m air pistol mixed team (shooting)

6. Aman Sehrawat: bronze; men's freestyle 57kg (wrestling)