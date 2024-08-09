One who won gold our child too: What Neeraj Chopra’s mother said about Arshad Nadeem

Giving glimpses of the sportsman spirit that Neeraj Chopra has possibly inherited, his mother Saroj Devi won hearts with her comments lauding Arshad Nadeem, who beat her son to win the gold medal in the men’s javelin at the Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 8).

“We are happy with the silver. The one who got the gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also our child,” said Saroj Devi, displaying magnanimity and warmth towards the Pakistani athlete who won his country’s first individual gold medal at the Olympics.

Spirit of Olympics

Saroj Devi’s remarks were widely praised by fans in India and Pakistan, especially coming from the mother of the athlete who was bested by Nadeem in the finals. It embodied the very spirit of the Olympics – “Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together”. The Olympic spirit transcends borders and brings people together even during times of war and strife. Sport, in general, though being very competitive by its very nature, brings out the best in people.

Given the background of the history of India and Pakistan and the animosity that often tends to be highlighted, the camaraderie and warmth witnessed between Chopra and Nadeem and the sentiments expressed by the Indian athlete's mother go a long way in building bridges across the border.

Social media reacts

There were heartfelt responses to Saroj Devi’s remarks on social media with many users praising her.

“In a moment that transcended borders and rivalry, Neeraj Chopra’s mother, Saroj Devi, captured the hearts of fans across the border with her touching remarks about Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who defeated her son to win the Gold medal,” a user wrote on X.

“What grace from Neeraj Chopra’s mother, something that people can learn a lot from (heart emoji). Most beautiful video on the internet today,” posted another.

“Thank you, mother, for the beautiful message,” another user commented on the social media platform praising Chopra's mother for her kind words.