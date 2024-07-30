Shooting: Manu-Sarabjot win second bronze for India in Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker became the first athlete from India to win multiple medals at a single Olympics as she and Sarabjot Singh took the bronze beating South Korea 16-10 in Paris.

Qualifying for the bronze medal match on Monday, the Indians outperformed South Korea to double India’s medal count in shooting.

On Sunday, Manu scripted history as the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Olympics. No Indian athlete has won multiple medals at a single Olympics yet.

Hat-trick for Manu?

Manu, 22, could score a hat-trick if she outperforms her rivals in the 25m air rifle event.

The latest competition followed a race-to-16-points format, with the first pair to reach 16 points declared the winners.

The Korean shooters started strong with 20.5 points. Manu and Sarabjot hit 18.8, giving Korea the first two points.