Shooting: Manu-Sarabjot win second bronze for India in Paris Olympics
Indians outperform South Korea to double India’s medal count in shooting; Manu could score hat-trick if she outperforms her rivals in the 25m air rifle event
Manu Bhaker became the first athlete from India to win multiple medals at a single Olympics as she and Sarabjot Singh took the bronze beating South Korea 16-10 in Paris.
Qualifying for the bronze medal match on Monday, the Indians outperformed South Korea to double India’s medal count in shooting.
On Sunday, Manu scripted history as the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Olympics. No Indian athlete has won multiple medals at a single Olympics yet.
Hat-trick for Manu?
Manu, 22, could score a hat-trick if she outperforms her rivals in the 25m air rifle event.
The latest competition followed a race-to-16-points format, with the first pair to reach 16 points declared the winners.
The Korean shooters started strong with 20.5 points. Manu and Sarabjot hit 18.8, giving Korea the first two points.
India ties score
In the second series, Korea shot 19.9. But with Manu scoring 10.7 and Sarabjot 10.5, India tied the score at 2-2.
In the next round, Sarabjot and Manu both hit 10.4, totalling 20.8 points. Oh Ye Jin's 9.1 hurt Korea, whose 19.8 score gave India a 4-2 lead.
India then increased their lead to 6-2 with another series win as Manu and Sarabjot scored 20.7 against Korea's 20.5.
Korea’s timeout
After a timeout called by Korea, India won the fifth series, leading the match 8-2. Sarabjot scored 9.6 and Manu's 10.6 brought India's total to 20.1 against Korea's 19.5.
Korea pulled one back in the sixth series with Oh Ye Jin shooting a superb 10.8, making the score 8-4.
Manu and Sarabjot returned to winning form, winning the seventh series and leading 10-4. Manu scored 10.6 and Sarabjot 9.4. Korea failed to surpass their total.
India’s timeout
In the next series, Manu hit 8.3 and Sarabjot 10.2. But Korea's total of 20.7 won them the series. The score was 10-6.
India then took a timeout. The coach spoke to Manu and adjusted Sarabjot's shooting arm. Now, Sarabjot shot a superb 10.5 and Manu hit a perfect 10, leading India to a score of 20.5 against Korea's 19.4.
This increased India’s lead to 12-6, putting them just four points away from a medal.
Indians forge ahead
Manu and Sarabjot continued their superb show, scoring 20.8. The Koreans managed only 19.4, pushing India’s lead to 14-6.
Manu then scored 9.6 and Sarabjot 9.7, resulting in a loss for India. But they were still at a healthy 14-8 lead.
The victory
The Koreans fought back, winning the subsequent series with a total score of 21.0 against India's 20.2, bringing the score to 14-10.
In the final series, India scored 19.6 against South Korea's 18.5, securing the medal with a decisive 16-10 victory.