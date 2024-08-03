Manu Bhaker misses medal, finishes 4th in 25m pistol event at Paris Olympics

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker missed out on a record third medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday (August 3) as she finished fourth in the women's 25 metre pistol event in Chateauroux, France.

She lost to Hungarian bronze medallist Veronika Major in the shoot-off.

In the qualification on Friday, Bhaker shot a total of 590 (294 in precision, 296 in rapid) out of a possible 600 to reach her third final of this Olympics in second place.

With this, Bhaker's campaign ended at the Games with a historic two medals. She is the first Indian athlete to win two medals at the Olympics since Independence.

Bhaker won one individual bronze in 10 metre air pistol event and another bronze in the 10 metre air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh.

So far, India has won three bronze medals, all in shooting.