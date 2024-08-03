Manu Bhaker: ‘Incredibly proud’ to win 2 medals at Paris Olympics

Shooter Manu Bhaker has ended her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign and will return home with two bronze medals – the first Indian to achieve this feat in a single Olympic Games.

She earned these medals in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event with Sarabjot Singh. Although she narrowly missed a third medal, finishing fourth in the Women’s 25m Pistol final on Saturday (August 3), Bhaker’s performance established her as the most successful Indian athlete in a single Olympics.

Reflecting on her performance at Paris 2024, 22-year-old Bhaker said, “I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved here in Paris. Winning two Olympic medals is a dream come true, and while I was so close to a third, I believe everything happens for a reason.”

Later, in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, she wrote “I am extremely overwhelmed by the support and wishes that have been coming in. Winning 2 bronze medals is a dream come true. This achievement is not just mine but belongs to everyone who has believed in me and supported me along the way. I couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support of my family, Coach Jaspal Rana sir and everyone who stood by me, including the NRAI , TOPS , SAI, OGQ, Performax & especially Haryana government. With all my well-wishers. Competing and performing at the biggest stage for my country is a moment of immense pride and joy.

“Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey and for standing by me through every step. Your encouragement means the world to me! A bittersweet end to my campaign in Paris but happy to contribute to #TeamINDIA’s success. Jai Hind! (sic).”

Bhaker’s journey to Olympic glory has been marked by relentless dedication and perseverance. After facing setbacks at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she refined her skills and mental game to return stronger.

With her two medals at Paris 2024, Bhaker has become the first athlete of Independent India to win two medals in one Olympics. Her achievements highlight her exceptional skills and mental strength, placing her among India's elite athletes to win two medals, which includes PV Sindhu, Sushil Kumar, and Norman Pritchard (British India).

Neerav Tomar, MD of IOS Sports & Entertainment, the company that manages Bhaker, expressed his admiration for her achievements.

He said, “Manu Bhaker’s stellar performance in the shooting events at the Paris Olympics are a testament to her dedication, talent, and resilience. We are immensely proud to have her as part of the IOS family. Her success not only brings glory to the nation but also inspires countless young athletes to pursue their dreams with determination and hard work.”