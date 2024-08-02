Manu Bhaker enters 25 m pistol final, eyes record 3rd medal at Paris Olympics

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker remained on course to claim a historic third medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 as she reached the final of the women's 25 metre pistol event in Chateauroux, France on Friday (August 2).

The other Indian shooter in the event, Esha Singh, failed to qualify for the final.

Bhaker had a total score of 590 (Precision and Rapid) and finished second in the qualification. The top eight shooters made it to the final, which will be held on Saturday at 1 PM IST.

She shot an amazing 294 in the Precision round and was even more menacing in the Rapid round to score 296 and aggregate 590.

She was just two points behind leader Veronika Major of Hungary, who shot an aggregate of 592 (294 and 298) which helped her equal the Olympic record.

She has already created history by becoming the first Indian since Independence to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

The 22-year-old from Haryana gave India its first medal at the ongoing Games when she bagged a bronze in the 10 metre air pistol event.

Later, she teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to win another bronze in the 10 metre air pistol mixed team event.

So far, India has won three medals (bronze) at the Paris Olympics and all have come from shooting.