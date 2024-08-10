India at Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika Hooda enters quarter-finals

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda on Saturday (August 10) defeated Bernadett Nagy of Hungary to enter the quarter-finals of the women's 76 kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The referee stopped the contest with 29 seconds left in the second round as Reetika gained a 10-point lead with the final score reading 12-2 in favour of the Indian.

The burly Reetika gained upper-hand with a 4-0 lead in the first round after getting an early leg hold followed by a flip.

The Hungarian did get a couple of points but the Indian was unstoppable in the second round with a series of two pointers. She will face top-seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinal later today.