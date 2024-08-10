The Federal
India's Reetika Hooda (in red) in action in the women's freestyle wrestling 76kg pre-quarterfinal match against Hungary's Bernadett Nagy (in blue) at the 2024 Paris Olympics, in Paris, France, Saturday, August 10. PTI

India at Paris Olympics: Wrestler Reetika Hooda loses in quarter-finals

Agencies
10 Aug 2024 11:32 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-08-10 11:32:39)

Paris, Aug 10 (PTI) Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda lost a close quarter-final bout against Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the women's 76 kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday.

The wrestlers were locked 1-1 after six minutes of top-quality defensive wrestling but the Kyrgyz won having logged home the last equalising point as per rules.

Both wrestlers played a defensive game and the solitary point each was scored through passivity across the two periods.

Reetika will now wait for Kyzy to enter the final which will give her a shot at competing in the repechage round.

If she doesn't then India's Paris Games campaign will end with six medals and without a gold.

Earlier, Reetika displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Bernadett Nagy of Hungary 12-2 in the pre-quarterfinals. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
