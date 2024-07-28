India at Paris Olympics: Rower Balraj Panwar reaches men’s singles sculls quarterfinals

Paris, Jul 28 (PTI) India's Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men’s single sculls rowing competition after finishing second in Repechage 2 at the Paris Olympics here on Sunday.

Panwar clocked 7 minutes 12.41 seconds to finish behind Monaco's Quentin Antognelli who clocked 7:10:00. Indonesia’s Memo finished third with 7:19:60.

The first two finishers in each repechage qualify for the quarterfinals to be held on Tuesday.

Panwar remained consistent at the second spot crossing the 500m mark at 1:44:13, 1000m mark at 3:33:94 and 1500m at 5:23:22. He then crossed the 2000m mark in 7:12.41.

On Saturday, the Indian rower had finished fourth in the men’s singles scull event with a time of 7:07:11 to qualify for the repechage round.

In Repechage 1, Slovenia’s Ivan Isak Zvegelj and Paraguay’s Javier Insfran finished first and second respectively with timings of 7:06:90 and 7:08:29.

In Repechage 3, Algeria’s Ali Sid Boudina finished first with 7:10:23 while Chun Win Chiu was second with 7:12:94 to make it to the quarterfinals. PTI

