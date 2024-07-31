India at Paris Olympics: PV Sindhu enters pre-quarterfinals with easy win

Paris, Jul 31 (PTI) Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games' women's singles competition after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games here on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympic medallist won 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match here.

Sindhu, who had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9 21-6 in her first match, topped the group.

The winner of each of the 16 groups qualifies for the round of 16.

The Indian ace has previously won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition. PTI

