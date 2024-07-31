The Federal
PV Sindhu, Paris Olympics 2024
India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the Paris Olympics 2024, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31. PTI

India at Paris Olympics: PV Sindhu enters pre-quarterfinals with easy win

Agencies
31 July 2024 8:57 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-07-31 08:57:16)

Paris, Jul 31 (PTI) Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games' women's singles competition after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games here on Wednesday.

The two-time Olympic medallist won 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match here.

Sindhu, who had beaten Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq 21-9 21-6 in her first match, topped the group.

The winner of each of the 16 groups qualifies for the round of 16.

The Indian ace has previously won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and a bronze in the Tokyo edition. PTI

