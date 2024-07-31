India at Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen stuns Christie to enter pre-quarterfinals

Paris, Jul 31 (PTI) India's Lakshya Sen progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympics men's singles badminton competition with a stunning straight-game win over Indonesia's world number 4 Jonatan Christie in the final group match here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old from Almora, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, displayed great maturity and tactical acumen to outwit Christie, the reigning All England and Asian champion, 21-18 21-12 in what turned out to be a lop-sided contest.

"It was a really tough match today, happy with the way I played. And especially in the first set it was crucial to cover up the lead and find my rhythm quickly. And then it was a matter of a few points in the end which I just stuck in there and played well," world number 22 Sen said after the match.

"In the second game I looked much more in control. Yeah, ready for the round of 16. But I think overall I'm used to the conditions now and ready for the next matches." Sen is likely to face compatriot HS Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals. Prannoy will face Vietnam's Le Duc Phat later in the day.

Sen had defeated Kevin Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, in the opening Group L match on Sunday which was "deleted" after his Guatemalan opponent pulled out due to a left elbow injury.

A gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sen beat Julien Carraggi of Belgium before facing Christie.

Asked if the gold medal is in his sight now, Sen said: ""Yes, definitely. I think in the last few months my form has been really good.

"There has been ups and downs but overall I was in good shape in the last few months and especially ending playing here in the French Open I found my momentum. From there on I was just trying to build up for a good event and I'm pumped up to fight every match and every point." The only time Sen had defeated Christie was four years ago at the Badminton Asia Team Championships and he came into this match with a dismal 1-4 head-to-head record.

However, Sen rose to the occasion on Wednesday and showed great maturity as he went about his business.

He tried to keep the shuttle flat and target the weak forehand of Christie, who looked to slow down the rallies and used his cross-court shots at the corners to trouble the Indian, albeit without much success.

In the first game, Christie opened up a 5-0 lead and soon moved to 8-2. However, Sen regrouped quickly, kept the shuttle flat and waited for his opponent to make mistakes.

It worked as he moved to 7-8 before a thunderous forehand smash earned the Indian a slim one-point advantage.

Sen engaged Christie in fast and flat exchanges to move to 14-12, and the latter slowed down the pace with a gruelling rally, which he won with a push at the back line.

The Indonesian drew parity at 16-16 with a precise cross-court smash, which a diving Sen couldn't reach and soon eked out a two-point lead at 18-16. A straight smash from Sen was followed by a wide smash from Christie, and it was 18-18.

A perfect flat push and then an incredible behind-the-back return in the middle of the next rally gave Sen game point and he converted it easily to earn the bragging rights.

After the change of sides, Sen made some judgment errors at the back line as the two were tied 3-3. But the Indian kept peppering the back court with his pushes and smashes and played at a high tempo. His reflex defence was also rock solid as he moved to 10-5.

Another error from Christie, and it was a five-point advantage for Sen at the halfway mark. The Indian kept his opponent at bay with a barrage of strokes and didn't allow him to come to the net.

The Indonesian made too many errors in desperation, missing the lines often as Sen moved to 18-12. Another flat exchange ended at the net as Sen inched closer to the line.

Another long rally ended with a long shot for the Indonesian as Sen grabbed eight match points and when the Indonesian sent another to the net, the Indian rejoiced. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)