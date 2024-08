India at Paris Olympics: Day 7 (August 2) schedule; Manu Bhaker in action

All eyes will be on shooter Manu Bhaker as she will be in action in the women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday (August 2). Bhaker has already created history by winning two bronze medals and has a chance to add one more medal.

So far, India has won 3 medals at the Paris Olympics. All three medals are bronze and have come from shooting.

Here is India's schedule on Day 7 (August 2) of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Friday.

Golf

Men's Individual Finals (Round 2): Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar – 12:30 pm

Shooting

Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker – 12:30 pm

Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Anantjeet Singh Naruka – 1 pm

Archery

Mixed Team (1/8 Eliminations): India (Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat) vs Indonesia - 1:19 pm

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Finals (Final D): Balraj Panwar - 1:48 pm

Judo

Women's +78kg (Elimination round of 32): Tulika Mann vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) - 2:12 pm

Sailing

Women's Dinghy (Race 3): Nethra Kumanan - 3:45 pm

Women's Dinghy (Race 4): Nethra Kumanan - 4:53 pm

Men's Dinghy (Race 3): Vishnu Saravanan - 7:05 pm

Men's Dinghy (Race 4): Vishnu Saravanan - 8:15 pm

Hockey

Men's Tournament (Group stage): India vs Australia - 4:45 pm

Badminton

Men's singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) 6:30 pm

Athletics

Women's 5,000m (Heat 1): Ankita Dhyani - 9:40 pm

Women's 5,000m (Heat 2): Parul Chaudhary - 10:06 pm

Men's Shot Put (Qualification): Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 11:40 pm