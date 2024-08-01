India at Paris Olympics: Day 6 (August 1) schedule; shooter Swapnil eyes medal
Indian athletes will be seen in action in seven sports including shooting final on Thursday at the ongoing Olympics
India has a chance to win one more medal in shooting as Swapnil Kusale will compete in the Men's 50 metre Rifle Three Positions final on Thursday (August 1) at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.
Shooter Manu Bhaker won India's first medal (bronze) in Paris and later added one more bronze with Sarabjot Singh. Bhaker created history by becoming the first Indian since Independence to win multiple medals in a single edition of the Olympics.
Here is India's schedule on Day 6 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 1).
Golf
Men's Individual Finals: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma – 12:30 pm
Shooting
Men's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Medal round): Swapnil Kusale – 1 pm
Women's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Qualification): Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil – 3:30 pm
Hockey
India vs Belgium (Group stage) – 1:30 pm
Boxing
Women's Flyweight (Pre-quarterfinal): Nikhat Zareen vs Yu Wu (China) – 2:30 pm
Archery
Men's Individual (1/32 eliminations): Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao (China) – 2:31 pm
Men's Individual (1/16 Eliminations) – 3:10 pm onwards
Table tennis
Women's Singles (Quarterfinals) – 1:30 pm onwards
Sailing
Men's Dinghy Race 1: Vishnu Saravanan – 3:45 pm
Men's Dinghy Race 2: Vishnu Saravanan – After Race 1
Women's Dinghy Race 1: Nethra Kumanan – 7:05 pm
Women's Dinghy Race 2: Nethra Kumanan – After Race 1