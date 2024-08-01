India at Paris Olympics: Day 6 (August 1) schedule; shooter Swapnil eyes medal

India has a chance to win one more medal in shooting as Swapnil Kusale will compete in the Men's 50 metre Rifle Three Positions final on Thursday (August 1) at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Shooter Manu Bhaker won India's first medal (bronze) in Paris and later added one more bronze with Sarabjot Singh. Bhaker created history by becoming the first Indian since Independence to win multiple medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

Here is India's schedule on Day 6 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 1).

Golf

Men's Individual Finals: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma – 12:30 pm

Shooting

Men's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Medal round): Swapnil Kusale – 1 pm

Women's 50m Rifle Three Positions (Qualification): Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil – 3:30 pm

Hockey

India vs Belgium (Group stage) – 1:30 pm

Boxing

Women's Flyweight (Pre-quarterfinal): Nikhat Zareen vs Yu Wu (China) – 2:30 pm

Archery

Men's Individual (1/32 eliminations): Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao (China) – 2:31 pm

Men's Individual (1/16 Eliminations) – 3:10 pm onwards

Table tennis

Women's Singles (Quarterfinals) – 1:30 pm onwards

Sailing

Men's Dinghy Race 1: Vishnu Saravanan – 3:45 pm

Men's Dinghy Race 2: Vishnu Saravanan – After Race 1

Women's Dinghy Race 1: Nethra Kumanan – 7:05 pm

Women's Dinghy Race 2: Nethra Kumanan – After Race 1