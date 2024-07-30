India at Paris Olympics: Day 4 (July 30) schedule; can Manu Bhaker create history?

All eyes will be on shooter Manu Bhaker on Tuesday (July 30) as she aims to win one more bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will be in action in the bronze medal match in the 10 metre air pistol mixed team event. They will be competing against the Korean pair of Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho.

The 22-year-old Bhaker can create history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

Indian shooters will also be seen in action in two more events on Tuesday. Overall, Indian athletes will be in action in five sporting disciplines on the fourth day of the Paris Olympics.

Here is India's schedule for the Paris Olympics on Tuesday (July 30). All times IST

Shooting

Trap Men's Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman – 12:30 pm

Trap Women's Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari – 12:30 pm

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: India (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) vs Korea – 1 pm

Hockey

Men's Pool B Match: India vs Ireland – 4:45 pm

Archery

Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Ankita Bhakat (5:15 pm) and Bhajan Kaur (5:30 pm)

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Dhiraj Bommadevara (10:45 pm)

Badminton

Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) – 5:30 pm

Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia) – 6:20 pm

Boxing

Men's 51kg Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) – 7:15 pm

Women's 57kg Round of 32: Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) – 9:25 pm

Women's 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) – 1:20 am (July 31)

