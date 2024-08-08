India at Paris Olympics | Day 13 (August 8) schedule: Neeraj, hockey team eye medals

India will be hoping to add two more medals to its tally on Thursday (August 8) at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and the Indian men's hockey team in action.

Neeraj, who won gold in the previous 2020 Tokyo Olympics, can create history by making it two gold medals in a row, a feat no Indian has achieved in individual sport at the Games.

In hockey, the men's team faces Spain in the bronze medal match. In Tokyo, they had won bronze.

So far, India has won three medals, all bronze, from shooting, in Paris.

Here is India's schedule for Day 13 at the Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 8). All times IST

Golf

Women's Individual: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar – 12:30 pm

Athletics

Women's 100m hurdles Repechage Round: Jyothi Yarraji – 2:05 pm

Men's javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra – 11:55 pm

Wrestling

Men's 57kg freestyle 1/8 Finals: Aman Sehrawat – 2:30 pm

Women's 57kg freestyle 1/8 Finals: Anshu Malik – 2:30 pm

Hockey

Men's Bronze medal match: India vs Spain – 5:30 pm