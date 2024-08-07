India at Paris Olympics | Day 12 (August 7) schedule: Aditi Ashok eyes historic medal

After finishing fourth and missing out on a medal, Indian golfer Aditi Ashok will be hoping to be on the podium as she plays on Wednesday (August 7) at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Aditi is among the several Indian athletes who will be in action on Wednesday. No Indian golfer has ever won a medal at the Olympics.

Along with Aditi, compatriot Diksha Sagar will also be playing in the golf event.

So far, India has won three bronze medals at the Paris Games, all in shooting.

Here is India's schedule for Day 12 at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday (August 7). All times IST

Athletics

Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round): Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar – 11.00 am

Men's High Jump (Qualification): Sarvesh Kushare – 1.35 pm

Women's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Annu Rani – 1.55 pm

Women's 100m Hurdles (Round 1): Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4) – 2.09 pm

Men's Triple Jump (Qualification): Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida – 10.45 pm

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable – 1.13 am (Thursday)

Golf

Women's Individual (Finals): Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar – 12.30 pm

Table tennis

Women's Team (Quarter-final): India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany – 1.30 pm

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals): Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil – 3.05 pm

Weightlifting

Women's 49kg (Medal round): Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – 11.00 pm