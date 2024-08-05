The Federal
India's Lakshya Sen (right) with coach U Vimal Kumar (left) and badminton legend Prakash Padukone during the Men's Singles Semifinal badminton match against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at the 2024 Paris Olympics, in Paris, France, Sunday, August 4. PTI

India at Paris Olympics: Day 10 (August 5) schedule; Lakshya Sen to play for bronze

Indian athletes will be seen in action in five sports on Monday

5 Aug 2024 1:00 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-08-05 01:00:21)

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will be aiming to win a historic bronze medal in the men's singles badminton event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday (August 5).

In the semifinals on Sunday, Sen lost to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and will now compete against Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee in the bronze medal playoff match.

Here is India's schedule for Day 10 at the Paris Olympics on Monday (August 5).

Shooting

Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification)

Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka – 12:30 pm

Table tennis

Women's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India vs Romania – 1:30 pm

Sailing

Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 – 3:45 pm

Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 – 4:53 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 – 6:10 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 – 7:15 pm

Athletics

Women's 400m (Round 1): Kiran Pahal (Heat 5) – 3:57 pm

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Round 1): Avinash Sable (Heat 2) – 10:50 pm

Badminton

Men's Singles (Bronze medal playoff): Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee (Malaysia) – 6 pm

