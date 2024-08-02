Hockey: For first time in 52 years in Olympics, India beat Australia

Paris, Aug 2 (PTI) Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as the India men's hockey team registered a famous 3-2 win over Tokyo Games silver medallist and nemesis Australia in its final Pool B match here on Friday.

Already assured of a quarterfinal berth before Friday's encounter, the Indians played valiantly and dominated the proceedings for major part of the match to stun the Kookaburras, against whom they last won in Olympics in the 1972 Munich edition.

It seemed India had saved their best for their last pool match, as it delivered a power-packed performance, playing attacking hockey from the beginning, and defending well throughout.

Abhishek (12th), skipper Harmanpreet (13th, 33rd) scored for India while Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55) found the net for Australia.

With this win, India most likely will finish their pool engagements in the second position with nine points, finishing behind table toppers Belgium (12), who are yet to play a match. The pole position will not change even if Belgium loses its match against Argentina.

The goal difference after that match will determine the final placing.

The Indians started on an aggressive note and made two circle entries in the first two minutes.

Veteran India custodian PR Sreejesh, who is playing his last international tournament, was rock solid in front of the goal, making some vital saves to deny the Kookaburras.

In the 11th minute, Sreejesh made the first save to deny Tom Wickham, which resulted in a penalty corner. But the resultant effort from Jeremy Hayward was off target.

Jarmanpreet Singh then fired a pass to Sukhjeet Singh from the right flank. He just needed to deflect the ball but he could not stop the powerful strike. The strong Australian defence easily foiled his attempt by the time he gathered the ball and was ready to strike.

Australia created two back-to-back opportunities, but the Indian defence was rock solid.

India stunned Australia by taking the lead through Abhishek in the 12th minute. It was Lalit, who received a pass in an empty D, he attempted a shot but that was saved by goalie Andrew Charter. Abhishek got the ball on rebound, turned, and hammered the it past rival goalkeeper Andrew Charter.

A minute later, India got a penalty corner when the ball touched the foot of Jake Harvie and Harmanpreet beat Charter's defence with fierce grounded flick.

Tim Brand had an opportunity to reduce the deficit early in the second quarter but he struck the ball wide. Australia earned their second penalty corner of the match in the 19th minute but Govers' shot was blocked Sreejesh. Vice-captain Hardik Singh was a livewire in the mid-field, feeding the forwards consistently.

Australia got their third short cormer in the 25th minute. It was a poor injection from skipper Aran Zalewski but it turned into a goal as the Australians recovered quickly to pass it to an unmarked Craig at the second post, who deflected the ball in.

India also got a penalty corner soon but this time Harmanpreet's strike was kept at bay by Charter. India led 2-1 at half time.

India got their third penalty corner when Manpreet Singh was tackled by an Australian defender. Harmanpreet's goalmouth strike was obstructed by Flynn Ogilvie. India took a referral, which resulted in a penalty stroke.

And Harmanpreet made no mistake by converting the chance.

Australia earned another short corner seconds from the third quarter but failed to utilise the chance.

The Indians too secured back-to-back penalty corners in the final quarter, only to waste them.

In the 53rd min, Abhishek scored another fine goal after he was fed by Mandeep Singh but the goal was ruled out for a stick check.

Five minutes from the final hooter, Govers scored his seventh goal from a penalty stroke to reduce the margin.

Thereafter, the Indian defence stood tall to deny the Australians to register a famous win. PTI

