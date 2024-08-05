Heartbreak for Lakshya Sen as he loses bronze medal match to Malaysia’s Lee

India’s Lakshya Sen lost to Malaysia’s seventh seed Zii Jia Lee in the bronze medal match in the men’s badminton singles at the Paris Olympics on Monday (August 5), thus bringing to an end Lakshya’s iconic run in Paris.

Lakshya won the first game 21-13, but lost the second game 16-21. The Indian took a medical time-out during the second game.

Lee won the third game 21-11 to win the bronze medal.

Lakshya Sen had a 4-1 record against the Malaysian prior to this match.

With this came to an end India’s streak of winning medals in badminton at the Olympics for the past three Games, with Saina Nehwal winning in 2012, and PV Sindhu winning in 2016 and 2020.

Lakshya Sen will however take heart from his performance at these Olympics.