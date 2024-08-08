Full list of India’s 13 Olympic hockey medals, captains, players, from 1928 to 2024
India have won 8 gold medals in hockey at the Olympics
India won their 13th men’s hockey medal in the history of Olympics as they beat Spain 2-1 at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.
In the history of Olympics, Indian hockey team has won eight gold, one silver and four bronze.
Here is the full list of India’s Olympic hockey medals, from 1928 to 2024.
1928 Amsterdam Olympics
Date: 17th May-26th May 1928
Position: Gold Medal
Captain: Jaipal Singh Munda
Squad: Jaipal Singh (C), Richard Allen, Dhyan Chand, Maurice Gateley, William Goodsir-Cullen, Leslie Hammond, Feroz Khan, George Marthins, Rex Norris, Broome Penniger (VC), Michael Rocque, Frederic Seaman, Ali Shaukat, Sayed Yusuf, Kher Singh Gill and Nawab of Pataudi.
1932 Los Angeles Olympics
Date: 4th August-11th August 1932
Position: Gold
Captain: Syed Lal Shah Bokhari
Squad: Lal Shah Bokhari (C), Richard Allen, Muhammad Aslam, Frank Brewin, Richard Carr, Dhyan Chand, Leslie Hammond, Arthur Hind, Sayed Jaffar, Masud Minhas, Broome Penniger, Gurmit Singh Kullar, Roop Singh, William Sullivan and Carlyle Tapsell.
1936 Berlin Olympics
Date: 4th August-15th August 1936
Position: Gold
Captain: Dhyan Chand
Squad: Dhyan Chand (C), Richard Allen, Ali Dara, Lionel Emmett, Peter Fernandes, Joseph Galibardy, Earnest Goodsir-Cullen, Mohammed Hussain, Sayed Jaffar (VC), Ahmed Sher Khan, Ahsan Khan, Mirza Masood, Cyril Michie, Baboo Nimal, Joseph Phillips, Shabban Shahab-ud-Din, G.S. Garewal, Roop Singh and Carlyle Tapsell.
1948 London Olympics
Date: 31st July-13th August 1948
Position: Gold
Captain: Kishan Lal
Squad: Kishan Lal (C), Leslie Claudius, Keshav Dutt, Walter D’Souza, Lawrie Fernandes, Ranganathan Francis, Gerry Glacken, Akhtar Hussain, Patrick Jansen, Amir Kumar, Leo Pinto, Jaswant Singh Rajput, Latif-ur-Rehman, Reginald Rodrigues, Balbir Singh Sr., Randhir Singh Gentle, Grahanandan Singh, K. D. Singh Babu (VC), Trilochan Singh and Maxie Vaz.
1952 Helsinki Olympics
Date: 15th July-24th July 1952
Position: Gold
Captain: KD Singh Babu
Squad: K. D. Singh Babu (C), Leslie Claudius, Meldric Daluz, Keshav Dutt, Chinadorai Deshmutu, Ranganathan Francis, Raghbir Lal, Govind Perumal, Muniswamy Rajgopal, Balbir Singh Sr., Randhir Singh Gentle, Udham Singh, Swarup Singh, Jaswant Singh, C.S. Dubey, C.S. Gurung, Dharam Singh and Grahanandan Singh.
1956 Melbourne Olympics
Date: 23rd November-6th December 1956
Position: Gold
Captain: Balbir Singh Sr.
Squad: Balbir Singh Sr.(C), Leslie Claudius, Ranganathan Francis, Haripal Kaushik, Amir Kumar, Raghbir Lal, Shankar Lakshman, Govind Perumal, Amit Singh Bakshi, Raghbir Singh Bhola, Hardyal Singh Garchey, Randhir Singh Gentle, Balkishan Singh Grewal, Gurdev Singh Kullar, Udham Singh Kullar, Bakshish Singh, O.P. Malhotra and Charles Stephen.
1960 Rome Olympics
Date: 26th August-11th September 1960
Position: Silver
Captain: Leslie Claudius
Squad: Leslie Claudius (C), Joseph Antic, Jaman Lal Sharma, Mohinder Lal, Shankar Laxman, Victor John Peter, Govind Sawant, Raghbir Singh Bhola, Udham Singh Kullar, Charanjit Singh, Jaswant Singh, Joginder Singh, Prithipal Singh, Balkishan Singh Grewal, Cinnadorai Deshmuthu, Kulwant Arora, Bandu Patil, Erman K Bastian, Shanta Ram, Hari Pal Kaushik and J. Mascarenhas
1964 Tokyo Olympics
Date: 11th October-23rd October 1964
Position: Gold
Captain: Charanjit Singh
Squad: Charanjit Singh (C), Shankar Laxman, R A Christy, Prithipal Singh, Dharam Singh, Gurbux Singh, Mohinder Lal, Jagjit Singh, Rajinder Singh, Joginder Singh, Hari Pal Kaushik, Harbinder Singh, Balbir Singh, Bandu Patil, Victor John Peter, Udham Singh Kullar, Darshan Singh and Syed Mushtaq Ali
1968 Mexico Olympics
Date: 13th October-26th October 1968
Position: Bronze
Captain: Prithipal Singh
Squad: Prithipal Singh (C), R A Christy, Krishnamurty Perumal, Victor John Peter, Inam-Ur Rahman Munir Sait, Ajitpal Pal Singh, Balbir Singh (Services), Balbir Singh (Railways), Balbir Singh (Punjab) Gurbux Singh, Harbinder Singh, Harmik Singh, Inder Singh, Tarsem Singh, Dharam Singh and Jagjit Singh
1972 Munich Olympics
Date: 27th August-10th September 1968
Position: Bronze
Captain: Harmilk Singh
Squad: Harmik Singh (C), B. P. Govinda, Charles Cornelius, Manuel Frederick, Michael Kindo, Ashok Kumar, M. P. Ganesh, Krishnamurty Perumal, Ajitpal Singh, Harbinder Singh, Harcharan Singh, Kulwant Singh, Mukhbain Singh, Virinder Singh, Aslam Sher Khan, Vece Paes, V J Philips and Ajit Singh
1980 Moscow Olympics
Date: 20thJuly-29thJuly 1968
Position: Gold
Captain: Vasudevan Baskaran
Squad: Vasudevan Baskaran (C), Bir Bhadur Chettri, Allan Schofield, Sylvanus Dung Dung, Rajinder Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurmail Singh, Ravinder Pal Singh, MM Somaya, Maharaj Krishan Kaushik, Charanjit Kumar, Merwyn Fernandes, Amarjit Singh Rana, Mohd. Shahid, Surinder Singh Sodhi and Zafar Iqbal
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Date: 23rd July-8th August 2021
Position: Bronze
Captain: Manpreet Singh
Squad: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Simranjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh.
2024 Paris Olympics
Date: 27th July-8th August 2024
Position: Bronze
Captain: Harmanpreet Singh
Squad: PR Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh.
Alternate players: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.