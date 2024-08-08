Full list of India’s 13 Olympic hockey medals, captains, players, from 1928 to 2024

India won their 13th men’s hockey medal in the history of Olympics as they beat Spain 2-1 at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.



In the history of Olympics, Indian hockey team has won eight gold, one silver and four bronze.

Here is the full list of India’s Olympic hockey medals, from 1928 to 2024.

1928 Amsterdam Olympics

Date: 17th May-26th May 1928

Position: Gold Medal

Captain: Jaipal Singh Munda

Squad: Jaipal Singh (C), Richard Allen, Dhyan Chand, Maurice Gateley, William Goodsir-Cullen, Leslie Hammond, Feroz Khan, George Marthins, Rex Norris, Broome Penniger (VC), Michael Rocque, Frederic Seaman, Ali Shaukat, Sayed Yusuf, Kher Singh Gill and Nawab of Pataudi.

1932 Los Angeles Olympics

Date: 4th August-11th August 1932

Position: Gold

Captain: Syed Lal Shah Bokhari

Squad: Lal Shah Bokhari (C), Richard Allen, Muhammad Aslam, Frank Brewin, Richard Carr, Dhyan Chand, Leslie Hammond, Arthur Hind, Sayed Jaffar, Masud Minhas, Broome Penniger, Gurmit Singh Kullar, Roop Singh, William Sullivan and Carlyle Tapsell.

1936 Berlin Olympics

Date: 4th August-15th August 1936

Position: Gold

Captain: Dhyan Chand

Squad: Dhyan Chand (C), Richard Allen, Ali Dara, Lionel Emmett, Peter Fernandes, Joseph Galibardy, Earnest Goodsir-Cullen, Mohammed Hussain, Sayed Jaffar (VC), Ahmed Sher Khan, Ahsan Khan, Mirza Masood, Cyril Michie, Baboo Nimal, Joseph Phillips, Shabban Shahab-ud-Din, G.S. Garewal, Roop Singh and Carlyle Tapsell.

1948 London Olympics

Date: 31st July-13th August 1948

Position: Gold

Captain: Kishan Lal

Squad: Kishan Lal (C), Leslie Claudius, Keshav Dutt, Walter D’Souza, Lawrie Fernandes, Ranganathan Francis, Gerry Glacken, Akhtar Hussain, Patrick Jansen, Amir Kumar, Leo Pinto, Jaswant Singh Rajput, Latif-ur-Rehman, Reginald Rodrigues, Balbir Singh Sr., Randhir Singh Gentle, Grahanandan Singh, K. D. Singh Babu (VC), Trilochan Singh and Maxie Vaz.

1952 Helsinki Olympics

Date: 15th July-24th July 1952

Position: Gold

Captain: KD Singh Babu

Squad: K. D. Singh Babu (C), Leslie Claudius, Meldric Daluz, Keshav Dutt, Chinadorai Deshmutu, Ranganathan Francis, Raghbir Lal, Govind Perumal, Muniswamy Rajgopal, Balbir Singh Sr., Randhir Singh Gentle, Udham Singh, Swarup Singh, Jaswant Singh, C.S. Dubey, C.S. Gurung, Dharam Singh and Grahanandan Singh.

1956 Melbourne Olympics

Date: 23rd November-6th December 1956

Position: Gold

Captain: Balbir Singh Sr.

Squad: Balbir Singh Sr.(C), Leslie Claudius, Ranganathan Francis, Haripal Kaushik, Amir Kumar, Raghbir Lal, Shankar Lakshman, Govind Perumal, Amit Singh Bakshi, Raghbir Singh Bhola, Hardyal Singh Garchey, Randhir Singh Gentle, Balkishan Singh Grewal, Gurdev Singh Kullar, Udham Singh Kullar, Bakshish Singh, O.P. Malhotra and Charles Stephen.

1960 Rome Olympics

Date: 26th August-11th September 1960

Position: Silver

Captain: Leslie Claudius

Squad: Leslie Claudius (C), Joseph Antic, Jaman Lal Sharma, Mohinder Lal, Shankar Laxman, Victor John Peter, Govind Sawant, Raghbir Singh Bhola, Udham Singh Kullar, Charanjit Singh, Jaswant Singh, Joginder Singh, Prithipal Singh, Balkishan Singh Grewal, Cinnadorai Deshmuthu, Kulwant Arora, Bandu Patil, Erman K Bastian, Shanta Ram, Hari Pal Kaushik and J. Mascarenhas

1964 Tokyo Olympics

Date: 11th October-23rd October 1964

Position: Gold

Captain: Charanjit Singh

Squad: Charanjit Singh (C), Shankar Laxman, R A Christy, Prithipal Singh, Dharam Singh, Gurbux Singh, Mohinder Lal, Jagjit Singh, Rajinder Singh, Joginder Singh, Hari Pal Kaushik, Harbinder Singh, Balbir Singh, Bandu Patil, Victor John Peter, Udham Singh Kullar, Darshan Singh and Syed Mushtaq Ali

1968 Mexico Olympics

Date: 13th October-26th October 1968

Position: Bronze

Captain: Prithipal Singh

Squad: Prithipal Singh (C), R A Christy, Krishnamurty Perumal, Victor John Peter, Inam-Ur Rahman Munir Sait, Ajitpal Pal Singh, Balbir Singh (Services), Balbir Singh (Railways), Balbir Singh (Punjab) Gurbux Singh, Harbinder Singh, Harmik Singh, Inder Singh, Tarsem Singh, Dharam Singh and Jagjit Singh

1972 Munich Olympics

Date: 27th August-10th September 1968

Position: Bronze

Captain: Harmilk Singh

Squad: Harmik Singh (C), B. P. Govinda, Charles Cornelius, Manuel Frederick, Michael Kindo, Ashok Kumar, M. P. Ganesh, Krishnamurty Perumal, Ajitpal Singh, Harbinder Singh, Harcharan Singh, Kulwant Singh, Mukhbain Singh, Virinder Singh, Aslam Sher Khan, Vece Paes, V J Philips and Ajit Singh

1980 Moscow Olympics

Date: 20thJuly-29thJuly 1968

Position: Gold

Captain: Vasudevan Baskaran

Squad: Vasudevan Baskaran (C), Bir Bhadur Chettri, Allan Schofield, Sylvanus Dung Dung, Rajinder Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurmail Singh, Ravinder Pal Singh, MM Somaya, Maharaj Krishan Kaushik, Charanjit Kumar, Merwyn Fernandes, Amarjit Singh Rana, Mohd. Shahid, Surinder Singh Sodhi and Zafar Iqbal

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Date: 23rd July-8th August 2021

Position: Bronze

Captain: Manpreet Singh

Squad: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Simranjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh.

2024 Paris Olympics

Date: 27th July-8th August 2024

Position: Bronze

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh

Squad: PR Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh.

Alternate players: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.