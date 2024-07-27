China wins first gold medal of Paris Olympics in mixed team air rifle shooting

Paris, Jul 27 (AP) — China wins the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in mixed team air rifle shooting.

Also, China won its first gold medal in diving on Saturday on the first full day of competition in the Paris Olympics, a perfect start for the team of Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen.

China has ruled diving for decades, and three years ago in Tokyo, it won seven of eight gold medals. But, it's never pulled off the elusive gold sweep. That's the goal this time.

The Chinese were first on Saturday in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard with 337.68 points on five dives.

They were followed by Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of the United States with 314.64 points and the British team of Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with bronze and 302.28 points.

The same Chinese duo also won gold in the last three world championships and were heavy favourites going in.

The crowd, heavy with Chinese fans and flags, chanted “jiayou” — roughly translated “let's go” — each time the Chinese walked out to dive.

This event was added in 2000, and Chinese women have won gold six times in seven Games. The only loss was to Russia in 2000. China won three years ago in Tokyo with Shi Tingmao and Wang Han.

Starting with the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics where China claimed its first diving gold, it had won 47 of 64 gold medals in diving. Add to that 23 silver and 10 bronze.

If you start counting from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, China won 27 of 32 gold at the Olympics.

These are the numbers before Paris. Now, add another gold to the total and watch the numbers climb as the Olympics roll on in Paris. AP

