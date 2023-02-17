Survey finds 69% of respondents face call drop and connection issues

28% get uninterrupted 4G/5G access, while 32% pay for but lack 4G/5G most of the time, as per the survey.

On Thursday, LocalCircles, an online survey firm, reported that most of the participants in a survey stated that they encounter problems such as call drop or call connection issues every day.

According to the survey report, 28 per cent respondents said that they get uninterrupted access to 4G or 5G network while 32 per cent shared that they do not have access to 4G or 5G services most of the time despite paying for it.

“Sixtynine per cent mobile service subscribers face call connection/call drop problems on any given day,” the report said.

The survey received over 42,000 responses from citizens located in 338 districts of India. However, the number of responses varied from question to question, LocalCircles said.

A total of 10,927 people responded to questions on the frequency of call connection or call drop on any given day.

“36 per cent or more than one third of respondents stating up to 25 per cent of the calls; 13 per cent indicated the percentage was as much as 25-50 per cent; while 10 per cent indicated a much higher percentage of 50-75 per cent and 10 per cent revealed that they face connectivity or call drop issues with 75 per cent or almost all calls,” the report said.

Out of about 11,000 people, only 26 per cent respondents indicated that where they reside all the three mobile networks, Bharti Airtel, Jio and Vodafone, have good coverage while 51 per cent people faced issues with either two or one other operator, according to the report.

