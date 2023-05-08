SC notice to Bihar govt over release of Anand Mohan Singh

Singh was released on April 27 from a jail soon after the Bihar government amended its jail manual to allow remission to convicts who have completed 14 years

The Bihar government was issued a notice on Monday by the Supreme Court on a plea moved by deceased IAS officer G Krishnaiah’s wife Uma Krishnaiah challenging the premature release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan from prison.

Singh was released on April 27 from a jail in Saharsa after the Bihar government on April 10 amended its jail manual to allow remission to convicts who have completed 14 years as against the prior provision of 20 years.

Krishnaiah’s murder

Singh was convicted for the murder of the then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994. He had been serving a life term for “inciting a mob to kill Krishnaiah” during a protest march in Muzaffarpur on December 5, 1994. The Patna High Court had commuted his sentence to life in 2008.

Uma Krishnaiah expressed her happiness following the SC notice to Bihar government to reply within two weeks.

‘Horrible precedent’

Uma had earlier said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was is setting a horrible precedent by releasing a person convicted of murder. “For just a few Rajput votes, he has taken a decision that has so many consequences for the common people,” she added.

“Nitish Kumar may win a few seats or may even form the government, but will people have faith in such politicians and such a government?” she asked.

She sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “impress upon Nitish Kumar to withdraw this decision.”