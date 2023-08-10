Proposal to exclude CJI from CEC, EC selection panel: Govt tables bill in RS

The Bill proposes to include a Union minister in the selection panel instead of the CJI recommended by the Supreme Court

The Centre on Thursday (August 10) tabled the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill in the Parliament to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners.

The Bill proposes that CECs and ECs be selected by a panel comprising the prime minister, the opposition leader (LoP) and a Union minister nominated by the prime minister. The Bill proposes to include a Union minister in the selection panel instead of the CJI recommended by the Supreme Court.

The Bill also seeks to set up a procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission (EC).

Though the contents of the Bill were not immediately available, the Supreme Court had in March delivered a landmark verdict aimed at insulating the appointment of the CEC and election commissioners from the executives’ interference. It had ruled that their appointments will be done by the President on the advice of a committee comprising the prime minister, the LoP in the Lok Sabha and the CJI.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.

A vacancy will arise in the poll panel early next year when Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey demits office on February 14 on attaining the age of 65 years. His retirement will come just days before the likely announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls scheduled by the Election Commission. On the past two occasions, the commission had announced parliamentary polls in March.

