PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Path, unveils Netaji statue at India Gate

Kingsway, symbol of gulaami (slavery), is now history, says PM. The revamped stretch, earlier known as Rajpath, is part of the Centre's ₹13,450-crore Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the newly-christened Kartavya Path — a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, earlier known as Rajpath — and unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, which is part of the Centre’s Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project. The stretch, Kartavya Path, spread over 101 acres, has red granite walkways with greenery, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks. This is the first project that has been completed under the Central Vista Redevelopment Plan. Kingsway, the symbol of gulaami, was now history, PM Modi said during his speech at the ceremony, in which he also quoted verses from Tamil poet, freedom fighter and journalist Subramania Bharathi, popularly known as Bharathiar.

During his speech, Modi said that along with social and digital infrastructure, India was also working on cultural infrastructure. “In the form of Kartavya Path, the country is getting one more excellent example of cultural infrastructure. You will see the India of the future here. It will give you a new vision, new belief. For the next three days, a drone show will be held based on the life of Netaji. People come here in large numbers in the evenings. The planning, designing and lighting of the Kartavya Path has been done keeping this in mind,” he added.

Before the inauguration of the revamped stretch, Modi unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and paid floral tribute to the legendary freedom fighter. The PM was accompanied by several Union ministers for the event. The PM also walked along the gallery on the India Gate premises, which showcases the evolution of the Central Vista Avenue over the past nine decades. Earlier, he also interacted with workers who were involved in the redevelopment project. Modi told the ‘shramjeevis’ (workers) that he will invite all of them who worked on the redevelopment project of Central Vista for the next Republic Day parade.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister’s residence and office, and a new vice-president’s enclave. The North and South Blocks, the secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be converted into museums. The black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonne. The block of granite picked for the statue was transported to Delhi from Telangana and the statue was carved out of it in over two months.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as ‘Kartavya Path’. Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council.