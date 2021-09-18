Anand Mahindra on NCC revamp panel; says looking forward to it

Mahindra has been named in a 15-member panel, constituted by the Defence Ministry, to carry out a comprehensive review of the NCC

Leading industrialist Anand Mahindra said on Friday that he is looking forward to the assignment of carrying out a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to make it more relevant.

Mahindra has been named on a 15-member panel, constituted by the Defence Ministry, to carry out a comprehensive review of the NCC.

“I look forward to this assignment. Partly because my school Lawrence, Lovedale, was an active participant in the program and I was in the Air Wing. I still reflexively salute using the Air Force version!” Mahindra said in a tweet.

Replying to a tweet which sought disbanding of the organisation, Mahindra noted: “I’m not sure such a drastic conclusion is warranted. And I welcome inputs from all on how to adapt the NCC to today’s times and needs…”

The committee headed by former lawmaker Baijayant Panda also includes, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, retired Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajya Sabha Member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Principal Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry Sanjeev Sanyal, and Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar.

Former vice-chancellor of the SNDT Women’s University Vasudha Kamat, national organising secretary of Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal Mukul Kanitkar, retired Major-General Alok Raj, SIS India Ltd managing director Rituraj Sinha, and CEO of Databook Anand Shah, are also members of the panel.

The Defence Ministry said the committee has been constituted for a comprehensive review of the NCC in order to make it more relevant in ‘changing times’.

“The terms of reference of the committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation-building and national developmental efforts in various sectors,” the ministry said in a statement.

Officials said that the committee will propose measures for gainful engagement of the NCC cadets for the betterment of the organisation as a whole and to recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum.

“The NCC is the largest organisation in uniform that aims at developing character, discipline, a secular outlook and ideals of selfless service among young citizens,” said the Defence Ministry.

