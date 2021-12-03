Difference between Manmohan, Modi – Scindia explains best

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a result-oriented dynamic decision-maker. This came in response to a question on what was the difference between former prime minister Manmohan Singh and his successor Modi.

Scindia however stressed that a comparison between the two could not be made.

When asked about the difference in the working styles of the two prime ministers, Scindia said, “I believe that it is difficult to make a comparison between the two. Zameen aasman ka antar hai [there is a world of difference] between the two leaders [PM Modi is] result-oriented, dynamic decision-making.”

“My experience of the past four months says that there is a result-oriented productivity-driven system in place [under this government] which is a golden opportunity for people like me who have a banking sector background before coming to politics,” he said at a media conclave.

Scindia, who was a former Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, was one of the youngest to be made ministers in Manmohan Singh cabinet in the power, communications and information technology and commerce and industry.

After a fallout with the Congress leadership in the state, he joined the BJP in 2020, and was made the aviation minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet in July 2021, attaining the unique distinction of having worked under the two prime ministers.

While both the prime ministers are said to have achieved a lot of work during their terms, Manmohan Singh was largely silent and subdued, given the coalition nature of his government under the Congress leadership of Sonia Gandhi, whereas Modi, whose BJP has complete majority in Parliament, has been known to tom-tom about his major decisions and achievements.

Scindia, a promising young leader in Congress, had been pressing for his stake in the Madhya Pradesh government of the Congress led by Kamal Nath, but when it could not be achieved, he quit along with his supporters, causing the fall of the government in the state.

When asked about his reasons for exit from the Congress, Scindia said, “The Congress is a party where no entry or exit interviews are conducted.”

The defecting leaders joined the BJP and won the bypolls, enabling the BJP to come to capture power under Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and some of them were inducted into the BJP’s government in Madhya Pradesh.

This helped Scindia raise his profile in front of Modi, who appointed him as the civil aviation minister.