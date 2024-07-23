‘Satyamev Jayate’: Pradhan hails SC order on NEET, says final results in 2 days

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has hailed the Supreme Court’s decision on the NEET-UG issue and announced that the final results of the medical entrance exam will be declared within two days.

The top court on Tuesday (July 23) dismissed the pleas seeking a cancellation of the controversy-ridden 2024 NEET-UG and a re-test, holding that there wasn’t sufficient evidence on record to conclude that the exam was “vitiated” on account of “systemic breach” of its sanctity.

Shot in the arm for govt

The interim verdict, to be followed by a detailed order, came as a shot in the arm for the embattled BJP-led NDA government and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which were facing strong criticism and protests, on the streets and in Parliament, over alleged large-scale malpractices such as question paper leak, fraud, and impersonation in the prestigious test held on May 5.

“Satyamev Jayate. Truth has prevailed,” Pradhan said at a press conference, welcoming the decision.

The Centre had been saying there was no large-scale leak and the Supreme Court has upheld that, he said, adding that the government has zero tolerance for any kind of breach and the sanctity of exams is “supreme for us”.