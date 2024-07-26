NTA releases NEET-UG final results: 17 candidates share top rank

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday (July 26) announced the final results of the controversial NEET-UG medical entrance exam.

The revised results were declared following a directive from the Supreme Court which had asked authorities to publish a final scorecard after taking into account marks of a physics question, which the NTA had said had two correct answers.

"The re-revised score cards are live now," a senior NTA official said.

Forty-four out of the 67 candidates who were earlier declared toppers had scored full marks because of the marks awarded for that particular physics question. The number of toppers was later reduced to 61 with the agency withdrawing grace marks awarded to six candidates to make up for loss of time at few exam centres.

SC rejects plea for re-test

In a major setback for unsuccessful aspirants of NEET-UG 2024, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 23) dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity.

The verdict came as a shot in the arm for the embattled NDA government and NTA, which were facing strong criticism and protests, on streets and in Parliament, over alleged large-scale malpractices like question paper leak, fraud and impersonation in the prestigious test held on May 5.

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 and has lodged six FIRs. The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions.

