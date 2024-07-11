NEET-UG 2024: SC defers hearing, posts matter for July 18

The Supreme Court on Thursday (July 11) deferred the hearing of the case relating to the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024.

The court said the pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam would be heard on July 18.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud noted that the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the prestigious test, have filed their affidavits in compliance with the apex court’s July 8 order.

Why the deferment

The Bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, observed that the lawyers appearing for some of the petitioners have not yet received the affidavits filed by the Centre and the NTA and they need time to prepare their responses before arguments.

It posted the matter for hearing on July 18.

The top court is hearing a batch of pleas related to NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.

