NEET | CBSE-based exam pattern, steep coaching fees crush rural dreams

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, decides the dreams of aspiring medical students in India. Since 2017, when it was made mandatory for medical admissions, the NEET exam, the method in which it is conducted, its syllabus, and the question paper pattern have come under criticism. While Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the exam for the past seven years, this year, it has become a national issue, thanks to numerous flaws in the way it was conducted, and the results announced. Over 20 lakh students in India take the NEET every year. The successful ones will form the backbone of the future healthcare ecosystem of the country. It's about time the system is cleaned up. The Federal is publishing a multi-part series on the irregularities in the exam, the plight of students, and the growing protests against the system. Chathriyan Muthamilselvan, 23, couldn't afford to pay ₹1 lakh for NEET coaching classes. A labourer's son from Kallathur village in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district, he prepared for the medical test on his own and appeared for the exam five times, scoring 280 marks in his latest attempt. Now, he has given up his dream of becoming a doctor.

"I had no money. I scored 485/500 in Class 10 and 1,019/1,200 in Class 12. When I took NEET for the first time, I had no clue about the exam pattern. There was no guidance. I bought CBSE books after the first attempt. After the fifth attempt, I couldn’t spend any more time on preparation because my younger sister had passed her Class 12. I decided to take up a job to help my family," said Chathriyan, now a contract worker at the Kallathur post office. Dreams dashed "I completed my school exam with the Tamil Nadu government syllabus. How will it be possible for me to take an exam based on an entirely different syllabus?" asked Chathriyan. His family couldn’t afford the ₹15 lakh fees for a dental degree course at a private institution in Chennai. Like Chathriyan, lakhs of underprivileged students who can’t afford private coaching or the fees for a private institution have abandoned their dreams of becoming doctors. For Chathriyan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the inherent inequalities in the exam system crushed his chances to secure a seat in a medical college. Across India, around 20 lakh students appear for the NEET-UG exam every year. Though a student can write the exam any number of times, many like Chathriyan are forced to discontinue after a couple of attempts to start earning a living. A 'biased' pattern' Even as the NTA has come under fire for alleged irregularities in the NEET exam results this year, educationists argue that the exam pattern is intrinsically biased against rural students, and is therefore unconstitutional.

This year, thousands of students who appeared for the NEET-UG exam on March 5 are protesting. Some of the candidates have filed petitions before the court, complaining of alleged paper leak, anomolies in questions and arbitrary award of grace marks in the exam. The last point has since been addressed, with the Centre informing the Supreme Court that it will retract the grace marks awarded to over 1,500 students, who can now give a retest. 'No moral ground' S Manirathinam, brother of NEET student Anitha, who killed herself in 2017 after failing to secure a medical seat despite scoring well in the Class 12 exam, slammed the NTA. He said the organisation has no moral ground to test students when the agency itself fails in its standards. "My sister Anitha was very passionate from childhood about becoming a doctor. She was eager to serve our village. But when the NEET exam became a big hurdle, it affected her," Manirathinam, who runs a tuition centre for job entrance exams such as UPSC and TNPSC.

S Manirathinam, brother of NEET student Anitha, in the coaching centre he is running now.

"It actually kills the passion of the youth from rural areas. When we don’t have a uniform education board across India, how can the NTA conduct a test based on one syllabus which one section of students cannot afford to study?" Manirathinam asked when The Federal contacted him. Anger against NTA Referring to the alleged irregularities in this year's NEET, he said: "Complaints are pouring in from many states about question paper leak, proxy persons appearing in exams, and tampered answer sheets. The CBI has to conduct an inquiry into the irregularities. I lost my sister to an exam conducted by an unfit agency," he said. Another student, Harsh Patel from Noida, took part in a protest in New Delhi against the NEET exam. He scored 644/700 marks, which more or less rules out admission in government-owned colleges. His family cannot afford private medical college fees, as the government-quota seats are dominated by students who secured full marks. "I'm upset with the irregularities in the exam. I was on a ventilator for four months. In the last six months, I underwent two operations. I think the NTA is lying through its teeth. Every student should file a public interest litigation to fight the injustice in this exam. It’s a question of everyone’s future," he said. Physical constraints In a chat with The Federal, educationist D Nedunchezhiyan said the NTA's method of conducting the NEET is unacceptable. For example, he pointed out, students are forced to appear at the centre three hours prior to the examination. Many poor students who cannot afford to buy food go hungry during the exam, he said. "Our students are tested like soldiers standing at the Wagah Border. They undergo severe physical and mental stress. When the exam starts at 2 pm, why are students asked to report at 11 am?" he asked. Syllabus concerns