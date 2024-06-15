Interactive | NEET’s not-so-neat track record, from 2017 to 2024

Over the past week, alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to medical colleges, have led to loud protests nationwide.

Students are hitting the streets in droves, seeking redress for what they call gross injustice meted out by the authorities this year.

Key allegations

There are allegations of paper leaks, tampering of answer sheets, and abnormally high scores in select centres. There are also calls for scrapping the exam, saying the NTA has failed to resolve discrepancies over the years.

Last week, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the NTA over a petition related to alleged leaks in the question paper of NEET-UG exam in various centres this year. The very sanctity of the exam has been affected by the numerous irregularities, the court observed.

Ever since NEET was made compulsory, in 2017, Tamil Nadu has been protesting against it vociferously. It was mostly a lone battle for the southern state till, this year, the alleged irregularities widespread triggered protests in other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.

However, across the nation, there have been complaints about and sporadic protests against the exam down the years.

The chart below illustrates the NEET-related concerns in various states since 2017 till now. Click on each year to know more.