NEET centre-wise results: Haryana centre with top scorers fails to repeat success story

The candidates at a NEET test centre in Haryana, which hogged the limelight last month after six students from there scored a perfect 720 out of 720 marks, failed to repeat the performance in the Supreme Court-mandated retest with no one scoring above 682 marks.

An analysis of NEET data published on Saturday revealed that Hardayal Public School in Haryana's Bahadurgarh had a total of 494 students appearing for the re-examination. Among them, the highest score was 682, achieved by only one student, as per an NDTV report. Moreover, only 13 students managed to score above 600 marks, which is in stark contrast to the original results of the May 5 exam, which was published on June 4, said the report.



Why retest was held

The centre got mired in controversy when the NEET exam data was uploaded, showing six students with perfect scores. The improbability of such an achievement caused widespread suspicion and uproar. The Supreme Court stepped in, cancelling the grace marks that had been awarded and ordering 1,563 candidates to retake the exam. Of these, about 800 students appeared for the re-examination.

More than 500 students sat for the exam at the centre when the NEET-UG exams were first held in May. Two candidates from the centre scored 718 and 719 marks respectively. These results were deemed mathematically improbable, prompting the apex court to order a re-examination.

Results re-published

Following a Supreme Court order, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday (July 20) announced the centre- and city-wise results for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. The results, initially declared on June 4, were re-published to mask the identities of the aspirants. This measure was aimed at determining whether candidates from allegedly tainted centres scored disproportionately high marks compared to those from other centres.

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, took place across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 international locations, accommodating over 24 lakh candidates. Allegations of irregularities, including a paper leak, have put the exam under intense scrutiny.

The Supreme Court is set to resume hearings on the matter on July 22, addressing multiple petitions seeking the cancellation of the exam, a re-test, and a court-monitored probe into the allegations of malpractice.