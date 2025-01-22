Manipur: With NDA only, clarifies JD(U) after high drama

The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday (January 22) sacked its Manipur unit president and clarified that it continues to support the Biren Singh-led BJP government in the state.

It dismissed as “baseless” the claims that it was withdrawing support to the BJP-led government in Manipur.

Also Read: Manipur | Biren Singh govt runs out of options as no-trust vote threat looms

The party also sacked its Manipur unit president Kshetrimayum Biren Singh for writing a letter to the governor withdrawing support without consulting the party’s central leadership.

‘Sacked for indiscipline’

The JD(U) said he was being removed for indiscipline, and reaffirmed its alliance with the BJP both at the state and at the centre.

“Considering this an act of indiscipline, action has been taken against him and he has been relieved of his position. We are with the NDA and the state unit will continue to serve the people of Manipur towards the development of the state,” said Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, JD(U) national spokesperson.

Letter of withdrawal

It had been reported earlier that the JD(U) state unit in Manipur had withdrawn support to the BJP-led Biren Singh government and the party had informed its decision to governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The lone JD(U) MLA in the state, Md Abdul Nasir, will sit in the opposition benches, the party said earlier on Wednesday (January 22).

The withdrawal, however, would not have had any impact on the Biren Singh government as the BJP has 37 seats in the 60-member assembly and is also supported by five MLAs of Naga People's Front and three independents.

Also Read: 'Has time to go all over the world, but no time for Manipur': Congress attacks PM Modi

In a letter to governor Bhalla, JD(U) state president Kshetrimayum Biren Singh said, "In the election to state assembly of Manipur held in February/ March 2022, six candidates set up by JD (U) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of JD (U) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal. After JD (U) became part of India Bloc, support to the BJP-led government was withdrawn by JD(U)... as such, seating arrangement of the lone MLA of JD(U) in Manipur Md Abdul Nasir is made in the opposition bench in the last session of the Assembly by the Speaker," it added.

(With agency inputs)