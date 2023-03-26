Rahul disqualification: Congress holds satyagraha, asks if Nirav and Lalit Modi are OBC

Raising the pitch against the BJP over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress leaders and workers held protests across the country on Sunday, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing the government of “trying to silence” a “martyr’s son” for raising the voice of people.

Countering the BJP’s charge that Rahul insulted OBCs with his remark for which he has been convicted in a criminal defamation case, Priyanka Gandhi asked how a leader whose family has “given its blood to nurture democracy” and who has walked thousands of kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with a message of unity could insult the country or a certain community.

With several other parties condemning the action against Rahul Gandhi, top Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the issue had brought the Opposition together and this unity would grow as days go by. Kharge, who led the Sankalp Satyagraha protest outside Delhi’s Raj Ghat after the police refused permission to hold it at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, asked why the BJP was feeling hurt if fugitives Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi were being criticised.

“They talk of OBC now. Is Lalit Modi OBC? Is Nirav Modi OBC? Is Mehul Choksi OBC? They ran away with people’s money. If they are fugitives why are you pained if they are criticised. You (BJP) punish the person who works to save the country and send those abroad who loot the country,” Kharge said.