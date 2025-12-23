Hindu man's killing: Protest erupts outside Bangladesh mission in Delhi

Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, a protest by hundreds of VHP and Banjrang activists was held near the Bangladesh High Commission on Tuesday (December 23).

The security was beefed up in the area earlier in the day outside the embassy ahead of the protest over the lynching of a Hindu man in the neighbouring country.

The area had been secured with three layers of barricading and additional force from the police and paramilitary personnel.

Slogans raised against Yunus

During the protest, slogans were raised against the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh in relation to the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Das, over alleged derogatory remarks against Islam.

The protesters got involved in a scuffle with the police as they tried to barge through the barricades and march towards the Bangladesh High Commission.

A protest was also held near the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus Metro Station during the day. The demonstration, which focused on the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, drew a large crowd and prompted authorities to impose tight security arrangements, including barricades and the deployment of additional police personnel.

Tensions flared when a section of the protestors surged forward, pushing against the barricades and attempting to advance towards the secured area. Police personnel struggled to restrain the crowd as slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Yunus Sarkar hosh mein aao” were raised.

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner

In the wake of the protests, Bangladesh suspended consular and visa services in New Delhi and Agartala, citing security concerns. Dhaka also summoned the Indian High Commissioner, Pranay Verma, to convey its objections over protests and incidents outside its diplomatic missions.

In a statement, Bangladesh said it had “grave concern” over attacks on its establishments in New Delhi and Siliguri and condemned “premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments”.

“The Government of Bangladesh called upon the Government of India to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents, to take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such acts and to ensure safety and security of Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions and related facilities in India,” the statement said as quoted by ANI.

India rejects security allegations

India, however, dismissed allegations of inadequate security, maintaining that the protest in New Delhi was brief and posed no threat.

New Delhi also rejected what it described as “misleading propaganda” in sections of the Bangladeshi media, stating that the demonstrations were driven by outrage over the “horrendous killing” of Dipu Chandra Das and renewed international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

(With agency inputs)