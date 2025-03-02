TTD chief makes plea for no-fly zone over Tirumala to protect sanctity

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu has urged Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu to declare Tirumala a no-fly zone. The appeal is based on concerns over low-flying aircraft disrupting the spiritual sanctity of the sacred hills and the guidelines of Agama Shastra, which stress keeping temple spaces undisturbed.

What is Agama Shastra?

Agama Shastra is a set of ancient Hindu scriptures that govern temple rituals, architecture, and spiritual practices. These texts emphasise maintaining the divine energy of temple spaces and outline strict guidelines to prevent external disturbances.

In the case of the Tirumala Tirupati temple, Agama Shastra dictates that the temple and its surroundings should remain undisturbed, ensuring an uninterrupted spiritual experience for devotees.

Concerns over aerial disturbances

TTD Chairman Naidu highlighted concerns over low-flying aircraft and helicopters over the Tirumala hills, stating that such disturbances affect the sacred environment of the Srivari temple.

"Aerial disturbances not only impact the spiritual atmosphere but also pose safety concerns for thousands of devotees visiting the temple every day," said Naidu.

Broader effort to protect sacred sites

The demand for a no-fly zone aligns with broader efforts to protect sacred sites across India. Many religious locations face challenges due to modernisation and technological advancements.

With growing concerns over the impact of such disruptions, will the government implement stricter regulations to protect Tirumala’s sanctity?

