‘Thanks to Rahul’: Rijiju, Joshi praise Cong leader’s motorbike ride in Ladakh

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted photos of his motorcycle ride on the picturesque roads of Ladakh, central ministers used the opportunity to praise the initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government to develop the region since the abrogation of Article 370.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday (August 19) complimented Rahul for promoting the excellent roads built in the Himalayan region under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Rijiju also posted a video on X, claiming to be of 2012 in which a series of sports utility vehicles can be seen struggling to navigate a makeshift road full of stones and boulders en route Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

The Earth Sciences Minister also posted a picture of Rahul riding a motorcycle on a smooth blacktop road en route Pangong Tso. Rahul on Sunday (August 20) attended a prayer meeting to mark the birth anniversary of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Thanks to Rahul Gandhi for promoting the excellent roads of Ladakh built by the Narendra Modi government,” Rijiju said in a post on 'X'.

The minister said earlier too Rahul had showcased how tourism was booming in Kashmir Valley and reminded all that the national flag can be peacefully hoisted at Lal Chowk in Srinagar now.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on X, "To witness and spread the word about post-Article 370 developments in Leh and Ladakh, Shri Rahul Gandhi himself has taken a trip to the valley. We are elated and delighted to watch glimpses of his road trip."

Rahul is currently on a tour of Ladakh – his first since the region was made a Union territory after being carved out of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. He is slated to visit Kargil next week.

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was also turned into a Union territory and its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution was revoked.

Rahul reached Leh on a two-day visit on Thursday and later decided to extend his stay in the region by four more days to cover Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley and Kargil district.

(With inputs from agencies)