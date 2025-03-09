Army jawan's widow from Uttarakhand overcomes tragedy, joins armed forces

Soni Bisht, a 26-year-old from Haldwani, Uttarakhand, turned personal tragedy into inspiration by joining the Indian Army. Just a month after her marriage, she lost her husband, an Army jawan, but she remained resolute. Determined to serve the nation, she cleared the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview and secured her place at the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

Family legacy and inspiration

Her father, Subedar Kundan Singh, a retired soldier from the Brigade of Guards Battalion, shared how Soni learned about the Veer Nari entry from officers of the Kumaon Regiment. Encouraged by him, she decided to pursue this opportunity and embark on a path of courage and commitment.

“She was inspired to join the Army through the Veer Nari entry,” said her father, Subedar Kundan Singh.

Graduation at OTA Chennai

At the recent passing out parade at OTA Chennai, 133 cadets, including 24 women officers, were commissioned into different arms and services of the Indian Army. Five foreign officer cadets also completed their training alongside them.

Lieutenant General Johnson P. Matthew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, addressed the newly commissioned officers, urging them to uphold the Army’s values of selfless service and unwavering excellence.

“Uphold the ethos of selfless service and unwavering excellence in your duty,” he told the officers.

Women breaking barriers

Soni Bisht follows in the footsteps of many courageous women, such as Nikita Khal, Gauri Mahadik, and Jyoti Nainwal, who have turned adversity into strength by joining the Army. Their stories serve as powerful examples of resilience, dedication, and service to the nation.

Women like Soni Bisht continue to inspire with their strength and determination. Her journey is a testament to the spirit of service and sacrifice that defines the Indian Army.

