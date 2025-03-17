Will IPL 2025 be MS Dhoni’s final season? The big retirement question

Another IPL season is here, and with it returns the most debated question—will this be MS Dhoni’s final campaign? At 43, the Chennai Super Kings legend remains an icon, but signs suggest this could be his last dance.

The retirement debate

For the past five years, speculation around Dhoni’s retirement has overshadowed every IPL season. He has consistently dodged the retirement question, but ahead of IPL 2025, a subtle message in the form of a Morse code T-shirt has left fans wondering.



"Maybe the time has come to walk away," hinted the video, sparking speculation about the legendary cricketer’s future. While Dhoni remains an integral part of CSK, fitness challenges and the demanding T20 schedule may make this his swansong.

A different Dhoni in IPL

Dhoni is no longer the aggressive finisher he once was. Last season, he often batted at No. 7 or 8, facing just a handful of deliveries to entertain fans. But expectations from MSD remain sky-high. Fans still want to see him in his vintage form, delivering match-winning knocks under pressure.

His records with CSK are unparalleled—five IPL titles, two Champions League trophies, and countless iconic moments. Even in his twilight years, Dhoni’s leadership has kept CSK at the top, guiding them to an unprecedented nine consecutive playoff appearances.

The legacy of MS Dhoni

"MS Dhoni’s contribution to CSK cannot be described in words," said a commentator, highlighting the emotional connection between the franchise and its most celebrated leader. His stats are legendary—most IPL matches as captain, most wins, and the first skipper to notch 100 victories.

The 2021 IPL title cemented Dhoni’s place in history as the oldest captain to lift the trophy. In Chennai, he remains ‘The King of Kings,’ with the yellow army standing by his side, regardless of his future decision.

What happens after IPL 2025?

In 2024, Dhoni passed on the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, signaling a possible transition. Now, as IPL 2025 unfolds, the final call rests with the man himself. Whether he stays or leaves, one thing is certain—MS Dhoni will always be CSK’s heart and soul.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)