Excise policy case: ED arrests Kejriwal from his residence

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's New Delhi residence on Thursday evening (March 21), shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Officials said the agency team went to Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons in the case. The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant, they said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case.

AAP says ED may arrest Kejriwal

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the ED might arrest Kejriwal as there was heavy security outside the Chief Minister's home. "All preparations for arrest of Arvind Kejriwal ji are being made," he posted on X (Twitter).

"This time everyone knows that just a few hours ago, the matter was in the Delhi High Court. The High Court has given time to ED till 22 April, told to file a reply on why the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is crucial? In a way, the Enforcement Directorate is now inside Arvind Kejriwal's residence; there is a heavy deployment of police outside his house. Now, communication is not possible with him (Kejriwal), nor with his secretary, which seems that the agency has taken his phones...They (ED) might arrest him... BJP's atrocities are now exposed in front of this country...," he told the media later.

Kejriwal moves SC

Earlier in the day, a Delhi High Court Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain refused to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in the case. The Bench listed the AAP leader's application for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons was fixed for hearing and asked the ED to file its response.

Hours after the high court denied him relief, Kejriwal rushed to the Supreme Court seeking protection from any coercive action by the ED.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

