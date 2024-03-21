LIVE | Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP calls nationwide protest; Oppn slams Centre
Officials said ED would produce the Delhi CM before a court on Friday and seek his custody for interrogation in the case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters.
The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to protect the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.
The 55-year-old leader's arrest, amid campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party said Kejriwal "will continue as the chief minister of Delhi. If need be, he will run the government from jail." The BJP though demanded that Kejriwal step down as chief minister on moral grounds.
The AAP has called nationwide protest on Friday against the arrest.
In a day of fast-paced developments, a 10-member ED team led by an additional director reached his official residence on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines in the national capital soon after the high court order and carried out searches. He was arrested more than two hours after the ED team arrived at his residence, officials said.
They said the federal agency later took Kejriwal to its office in central Delhi. This is the 16th arrest in the case by the ED. Officials said the ED would produce the chief minister before a court here on Friday and seek his custody for interrogation in the case.
The ED has filed a total of six charge sheets in this case till now and attached assets worth over Rs 128 crore.
What ED says
The ED and the CBI had alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy to grant licenses to liquor traders allowed cartelization and favored certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the irregularities in its formulation and implementation.
Kejriwal had skipped nine summonses issued by the agency for questioning in the case, the latest being for Thursday, March 21. He has called these summonses "illegal".
As the ED officials carried out their action inside, additional Delhi Police personnel and Rapid Action Force (RAF) and CRPF teams were deployed around the chief minister's residence.
Sources said that additional deployment was made as the ED sought extra security measures in anticipation of protests by AAP supporters.
Live Updates
- 22 March 2024 4:47 AM GMT
Kejriwal's petition to be mentioned before CJI at 10.30 am
Arvind Kejriwal’s petition against ED arrest is to be mentioned before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at 10.30 am on Friday (March 22) for urgent hearing.
- 22 March 2024 4:40 AM GMT
A move to make India an autocratic country: Congress leader KC Venugopal
On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Congress leader KC Venugopal says, "We are with Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal ji...EC has become a weapon of the government for vendetta politics against the opposition...They (BJP) know they can't win on their own, so they are doing vendetta politics against opposition leaders...This is a move to make India an autocratic country."
- 22 March 2024 4:37 AM GMT
BJP displaying remarkable degree of nervousness: Omar Abdullah
“Aisi Taisi Democracy. For all the talk of 400+ seats, the ruling dispensation is displaying a remarkable degree of nervousness. Having a sitting opposition CM arrested by a pliable central agency within days of the general elections being announced is a blot on democracy. @JKNC stands with @ArvindKejriwal & @AamAadmiParty,” said National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in a post on X.
- 22 March 2024 4:29 AM GMT
Concerned for Kejriwal's safety: AAP
“As CM, he gets Z+ security cover. Now he is in the custody of the central ED agency. We are concerned for his safety and security,” said Atishi, Delhi Minister
- 22 March 2024 4:25 AM GMT
Delhi Police beef up security anticipating AAP protest
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s call for a protest outside BJP’s headquarters in Delhi at 10 am on Friday (March 22) has led to the Delhi Police beefing up security in the city. The police have set up barricades on the roads leading to the BJP office. The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid roads leading to central Delhi. The ITO Metro Station will remain closed from 8 am to 6 pm on Friday.
- 22 March 2024 4:18 AM GMT
Kejriwal to appear before Rouse Avenue Court
It is reported that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Courts following his arrest by the ED on Thursday (March 21), hours after a division bench of the Delhi High Court refused to pass orders granting him interim protection from arrest.
- 22 March 2024 4:03 AM GMT
Kejriwal's arrest is BJP's political conspiracy: Delhi Minister Atishi
AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said, "It is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by Central government. In the country's history, it is the first time that after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the national convenor of a national party has been arrested. ARvind Kejriwal's arrest is BJP's political conspiracy."
- 22 March 2024 3:53 AM GMT
Shocking & Condemnable!: Prashant Bhushan on Kejriwal's arrest
"It is ironic that the ED which has been involved in the extortion of money from corporates through electoral bonds for its BJP bosses & whose officers must be investigated and prosecuted, has arrested Kejriwal last night without a shred of documentary evidence against him, on the eve of elections. Shocking & Condemnable!", posted the activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan on X.
- 22 March 2024 3:46 AM GMT
Kejriwal's arrest will give birth to mass movement: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP after the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and said it would lead to a "mass movement" (jan-andolan). In a post on X, he said that the BJP fears defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and hence is "trying to keep the Opposition leaders away from the public."
- 22 March 2024 1:50 AM GMT
Lalu slams Modi govt
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED.
The RJD supremo reacted to the arrest of the AAP chief in a Hindi post on X, claiming the BJP was “scared” since its ouster from power was “certain”.
“Gripped by the fear of defeat, the Modi government is in a state of fear. It has been tearing democracy to shreds and it will continue to do so till it lasts in power,” said Prasad, whose RJD, like AAP, is an INDIA bloc constituent.