Cockroach milk: Will it become the next superfood in future?

A potential new superfood is causing a stir — cockroach milk. A study suggests it contains three times more energy than buffalo milk and is packed with essential nutrients. But can this startlingly unusual source of nutrition really become a part of modern diets?

According to research published in the journal of the International Union of Crystallography, cockroach milk could be among the most nutrient-rich substances found in nature. That’s because it’s not just milk – it’s a protein-rich, crystal-like fluid secreted by the Pacific beetle cockroach.

“Cockroach milk provides three times the energy of buffalo milk,” the research noted, highlighting the surprising caloric density of the substance.

Also Read: Live 3 cm cockroach removed from man's intestine in Delhi

What is cockroach milk?

Despite its name, cockroach milk isn't milk in the traditional sense. It’s a crystal-like secretion from the Pacific beetle cockroach. Unlike typical milk, this fluid is packed with proteins, amino acids, healthy fats, and vital vitamins like A, C, and E.

“It also has lipids, carbohydrates, pure minerals,” the narrator explained, underscoring its complete nutrient profile. The milk’s protein efficacy is reported to be even higher than that of cow’s milk.

Why scientists are excited

The interest in cockroach milk stems from its high protein content and dense energy value, both of which are critical for developing sustainable, compact nutrition sources. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties make it even more attractive for future dietary use.

Also Read: Hyderabad restaurants hit out at 'fraud foodies' faking cockroaches in food

“It has more antioxidant property and an anti-inflammatory property as well,” the research added, suggesting possible health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

Safe to consume?

Despite the promising research, experts caution that more studies are required to verify its safety and effectiveness for humans.

“Cockroach milk isn't scientifically approved for human consumption yet,” the research pointed out.

But as people embrace unconventional food trends – from insects to algae – cockroach milk may very well just find its place in the future of nutrition.

Then the big question is: Will you give it a try if science gives the green light?

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism)