Amid uproar over Soros, Adani issues, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday (December 12) amid sloganeering after BJP president J P Nadda attacked the Congress for questioning the ruling given by the Chairman and the party's alleged nexus with US hedge fund tycoon George Soros.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm. However, after it was reconvened, it was soon adjourned for the day.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha proceedings resumed after it was adjourned till 2 pm amid a verbal duel between BJP and Congress members over the issue of the Congress's alleged links with US businessman George Soros and the Adani row.

After laying of listed papers and reports during the pre-noon session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected six notices to adjourn the scheduled business of the day and take up matters mentioned in the notices.

Chair cannot be questioned

As several members from the Opposition benches raised objections, Nadda criticised Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge for holding a press conference and criticising the Chairman.

The Chair cannot be "questioned" with regards to admissibility and for other purposes, Nadda said.

"The Chairman's ruling cannot be questioned or criticised. To do so is contempt of the House and the Chairman," the senior BJP leader said.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on December 12, 2024. Photo: PTI

Nadda reiterated the allegation of a link between the Congress and Soros, and alleged that he has been providing billions of dollars to destabilise India.

"What is the relationship between Sonia Gandhi and Soros. The country wants to know," he said. He called the Congress a puppet of Soros.

Nadda also proposed that the House should bring a resolution to condemn the Opposition.

This triggered further uproar in the House.

Chairman Dhankhar gave the floor to Kharge to respond. Kharge said the ruling party wants to "divert attention" from issues. Amid disruptions by the Treasury and Opposition benches, Kharge is interrupted by the Chair, with Dhankhar questioning the LoP, "have you come to any meeting of the Business Advisory Committee till date", before abruptly adjourning the House till 2 pm.

Discussion on Allahabad judge

Earlier, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury moved a notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the divisive statements made by Allahabad HC's Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav.

Dhankhar rejectrf the notice saying the issue can only be discussed if a substantive motion is moved. INDIA MPs urge the Chair to allow a discussion citing the seriousness of the issue and the violation of Constitutional values by the judge.

Dhankhar said nothing being said by the Opposition will go on record as Chowdhury's notice is in transgression of rules of procedure of the House.

Dhankhar further mocked LoP Mallikarjun Kharge saying the LoP should read the rulings and adds, "what you read is still making my head spin". He was ostensibly alluding to the statement Kharge had read at the INDIA bloc presser yesterday on the resolution seeking removal of Dhankhar as VP.

LS proceedings disrupted

The Lower House took up the entire Question Hour, but trouble broke out in the Zero Hour when the chair called Congress member Jothimani to raise his issue.

As the Congress member made a reference to the alleged links between a prominent industrialist and the BJP, presiding officer Jagdambika Pal's remark that the businessman's name will not go on records triggered protests from the Opposition.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh stage a protest over Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's alleged links with an organisation funded by the George Soros Foundation, which supports the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation, during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi,on December 12, 2024. Photo: PTI

Congress member K C Venugopal sought to know whether the rule was selectively applicable for references made by Opposition party members.

Venugopal said commerce minister Piyush Goyal had made certain references in the Lok Sabha which were not expunged by the chair.

Later, BJP member Nishikant Dubey raised the issue of alleged links between Congress leaders and George Soros-backed outfits that were purportedly working on an agenda to destabilise India.

Congress members trooped to the Well of the House, raising slogans against the BJP leading to uproar.

As the din continued, Pal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

